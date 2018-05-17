Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A driver was trapped in his vehicle for half an hour after he rolled over a hillside into a creek in Ross Township on Thursday.

Emergency crews were sent to Lingay Court around 3 p.m. for a report of a car over a hillside.

First responders say the driver is lucky that the water in that creek wasn’t too high or rushing at the time he drove his car out of the driveway and into the creek.

There’s not much of a backyard, so the driveway butts up to a steep drop and the creek is below.

The victim is a 70-year-old man and his wife eventually found him down there.

His car dropped nearly 20 feet and his windshield shattered, cutting him and bruising him.

The driver was trapped inside the vehicle for about 30 minutes before crews were able to pull him out. He was transported from the scene in an ambulance around 3:30 p.m. He’s expected to be OK.

First responders had to cut trees away to get to him and use a ladder to get him back up to safety.

Further details have not been released at this time.