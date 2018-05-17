Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman who was hired to help a teenager get ready for college is accused of sexually assaulting him on multiple occasions.

According to a criminal complaint, 32-year-old Ashley Price, of Monroeville, worked for a company called Great Lakes and was contracted by the Department of Human Services to help a 17-year-old boy with his educational needs in the summer of 2017.

The victim told police Price would help him study for the SATs and took him to visit colleges. He said he and Price became friends and “things got out of hand.”

A criminal complaint says the victim told police he and Price had consensual sex on multiple occasions. After he told his foster parents in December 2017 that they had been having sex, he stopped having contact with Price.

Price is facing charges of institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor.

KDKA-TV News is reaching out to Great Lakes and the county for comments.

Watch KDKA-TV News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for more on this story from Julie Grant.