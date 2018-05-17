Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ARDMORE, Okla. (KDKA) – An Oklahoma woman was reportedly mauled to death by her neighbor’s seven small dogs.

According to a WCMH-TV report, Tracy Garcia, 52, died earlier this month after being attacked by the pack of dogs.

Officials said six of the dogs were believed to be standard dachshund and terrier mix. The seventh dog was believed to be a border collie mix.

One of the dogs was shot and killed by police at the scene when it charged at an officer. The other six dogs were taken to a veterinary hospital, where they were euthanized at the owner’s request.

According to the report, each of the dogs weighed less than 40 pounds. All of the dogs were infested with fleas and ticks, but did not have other visible health problems.

Police are still investigating the attack.