NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police say they found drugs and guns within reach of a toddler during a raid in Fayette County early Friday morning.

At about 6 a.m., Janice Kaczmarek thought she heard something loud outside her home on Chaffee Street Extension in North Union Township.

“I heard one bang up that way and the neighbors down here heard it, too,” she said.

It wasn’t until she got a look out the window that she realized something was up.

“A lot of people running around with uniforms on, like SWAT teams and stuff,” she said. “Two trucks of them, I think.”

The Pennsylvania State Police SWAT team raided a suspected illegal drug trafficking operation working out of a trailer next door. Kaczmarek wasn’t surprised there was something going on there.

“Just had suspicions because just too much traffic flowing back and forth,” she said. That’s a dead end road.”

Investigators allegedly discovered a large amount of crack cocaine, marijuana and three firearms, one reportedly stolen out of Texas.

Troopers arrested 23-year-old Jermaine Kelly, charging him with possession with intent to deliver.

“Good, I don’t wanna see it ever again,” Kaczmarek said. “I’ve been here for 35 years, and that’s the worst I’ve ever seen.”

A woman was also taken into custody. She has not been charged.

The female toddler that was also inside the trailer was said to be OK.