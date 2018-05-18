Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Darter

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

This beautiful lady was originally adopted from Animal Friends but recently found her way back when her owners had to move outside the country. While she is a little shy, she warms right up when she gets to know her new surroundings. Darter is a very friendly feline and likes to be petted when she is looking for love and attention. She enjoys soft pets starting at the top of her head the most! Could Darter be the perfect addition to your family? Stop in to speak with an Adoption Counselor today!

To find out more about how to adopt Darter, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Moe

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Hi! I’m Moe! I am a quiet, but very nice feline. I love attention and am super sweet. To sum me up: I am a carefree older cat! I came here with my friend Cleo. I would sure love to find a forever home!

To find out more about how to adopt Moe, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24