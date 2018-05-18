Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A mother of six is going in trial in a case that moved forward after police used Facebook to track her down.

Latoya Rosiek was in court and held for trial Friday.

“I’m confident that Latoya and I will be able to beat these charges at trial,” Rosiek’s attorney, Justin Ketchel, said.

She’s accused of selling fentanyl packaged as heroin to 32-year-old Michael DeSanto. DeSanto, a Marine, died from a fentanyl overdose in December 2016.

“Her lead charge is delivery resulting in death,” Ketchel said. “It certainly was unusual in the fact that the Bridgeville Police put a post on Facebook trying to find her, which grew tremendously and ultimately she turned herself in.”

Bridgeville Police used social media to find Rosiek. Last October, they posted her picture on Facebook along with a caption saying “WE WILL FIND YOU.” The post received hundreds of comments and shares.

Rosiek turned herself in the following month.

In court Friday, the commonwealth’s star witness testified.

“The commonwealth star witness testified that she gave two stamp bags of heroin to Mr. DeSanto then Mr. DeSanto passed away that day,” Ketchel said. “She should be the one charged here, not my client.”

Rosiek’s attorney says it’s important that someone else is on the record saying they gave the stamp bags to DeSanto.

Rosiek’s formal arraignment is in June.

“I’m confident she’ll be vindicated when the case goes to trial,” Ketchel said.