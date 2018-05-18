Story Hoodline — Whether it’s hot or cold outside, sunny or rainy, a bowl of ramen makes for a good meal any day of the week — especially if it’s a truly exceptional bowl of ramen. But where should you head to get the city’s best noodle offerings?

We crunched the numbers to find the top ramen hot spots in Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the city’s notable places to score a delectable bowl of noodles.

1. Zen’s Noodle House

PHOTO: NANCY Y./YELP

Topping the list is Zen’s Noodle House. Located at 3531 Forbes Ave. in Central Oakland, Zen’s is the highest rated ramen spot in Pittsburgh, boasting four stars out of 59 reviews on Yelp.

If you’re not sure what to order, consider either the Chicken Katsu Curry Ramen or the Shoyu Ramen, which are both popular dishes.

2. Yuzu Kitchen

PHOTO: SHER Y./YELP

Next up is Yuzu Kitchen, situated Downtown at 409 Wood St. With four stars out of 54 reviews on Yelp, the cocktail bar, which offers ramen and more, is a proven local favorite.

If you’re looking for suggestions, the restaurant’s Vegetable Ramen and Spicy Seafood Ramen have both earned rave reviews from eaters.

3. Love Yogurt

PHOTO: ANDREW K./YELP

Central Oakland’s Love Yogurt, located at 229 Atwood St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it four stars out of 45 reviews.

Although Love Yogurt is arguably best known for its desserts, frozen yogurt, sweet treats and drinks, it also serves up a mean bowl of ramen.

