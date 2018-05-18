Story Hoodline — Looking to sample the best poke around town?

We crunched the numbers to find the top poke outlets in Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

1. Mount Everest Sushi

PHOTO: MOUNT EVEREST SUSHI/YELP

Topping the list is Mount Everest Sushi in Oakland. The sushi bar and Asian fusion spot at 128 Oakland Ave. is the highest rated poke spot in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 132 reviews on Yelp. Look forward to a casual atmosphere, large portions and careful presentation.

On the menu, try the poke bowl with salmon, tuna or the Great White, which features albacore, crab and seaweed salads, masago and more. The eatery also serves playful creations like the sushi doughnut — tuna, salmon, avocado and sesame seeds draped over rice that’s been molded into the familiar round shape.

2. Pittsburgh Poke

PHOTO: NICHOLAS B./YELP

Next up is Pittsburgh Poke, situated at 500 Liberty Ave. downtown. With 4.5 stars out of 88 reviews on Yelp, the poke joint has proved to be a local favorite.

Customize your poke bowl or sushi burrito with two proteins (including salmon, tofu, tuna, shrimp and kani salad) and unlimited toppings. Take it from Yelp reviewer Addy G., who calls the offerings “a heavy bowl full of deliciousness.”

3. Sushi Fuku

PHOTO: RODDY G./YELP

Oakland’s Sushi Fuku, located at 120 Oakland Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sushi bar and Japanese spot four stars out of 144 reviews.

Design your own poke bowl, sushi roll or sushi burrito at the casual, counter-service restaurant, which has a second outpost on Craig Street. Featured poke bowls include the Hawaiian (tuna, avocado, tempura flakes and mixed greens) and the Volcano (smoked salmon, spicy tuna, spicy crab, avocado, cucumber, jalapeños and mango).

4. Kahuna Poke and Juice Bar

PHOTO: MISHA Y./YELP

Finally, there’s the island-inspired Kahuna Poke and Juice Bar at 132 S. Highland Ave. in East Liberty. The much-loved go-to for poke, cold-pressed juices and smoothies has earned 4.5 stars out of 38 Yelp reviews.

Build your own bowl or try a signature selection like the Big Island Classic (yellow tuna, onions, seaweed and macadamia nuts) or the salmon with ponzu sauce, radish, wontons and edamame. Wash it all down with a fruity concoction or choose from the selection of wines, craft brews and cocktails.

