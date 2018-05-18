Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are saying their “I do’s” across the pond, folks all around our three rivers will be watching.

Harris Grill’s Shadyside location, the Mansions on Fifth Hotel, and Tupelo Honey Teas in conjunction with the Millvale Community Library are just a few of the party spots. All of them will open at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

“I think there’s a lot of interest in the Royal Wedding. And it’s more fun when you watch it with a group of people,” said Dana Fruzynski, co-owner of Harris Grill.

At Harris Grill, there’s a best hat contest, a royal selfie booth and a $5 drink called the “Wedding Day Sparkler.” It’s made with St. Germain elderflower liqueur.

“Tomorrow, everyone who orders one will get a baby bottle of St. Germain,” said Scott Ressler, general manager of Harris Grill in Shadyside.

“Our chef is working on the lemon elderflower cupcakes like Meghan is going to have,” said Fruzynski.

Down the road, at The Mansions on Fifth Hotel, it’s another party.

“Welcome to our parlor. This is the original ladies parlor of the home. This is a room where we serve daily breakfast, but tomorrow this is where we’ll be building our make your own floral fascinators,” said Marissa Musico, senior catering manager of The Mansions on Fifth.

Unfortunately, tickets are already sold out.

“We’re hosting this in conjunction with Burgh Brides and Jessica Garda events. So, we’ll be welcoming about 65 people to have tea and some breakfast items, assorted scones, very British-themed things,” said Musico.

If it’s tea and scones you love, head over to Millvale.

“We will be over in the library showing the Royal Wedding live. Tupelo Honey Teas will be providing scones and tea for people. We’ll also be doing lots of fun little games and giving away prizes,” said Maria Mongluzzo, an employee at Tupelo Honey Teas in Millvale.

You’ll dine on fancy china, but you don’t have to dress like a royal.

“People are welcome to dress up and just come enjoy the Royal Wedding with us,” said Mongluzzo.

If you are last minute with your Royal Wedding watch party plans, that’s okay. Harris Grill in Shadyside and Tupelo Honey Teas with the Millvale Community Library are welcoming walk-ins.