MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating a situation involving a teacher at South Allegheny High School.

Sources tell KDKA-TV News that a teacher at South Allegheny High School has been suspended for allegedly locking two high school students in a locker room last week.

The acting superintendent and the school solicitor both said they couldn’t comment due to it being a personnel matter.

The school board president did confirm, however, that Allegheny County Police are involved in a situation at the high school involving a teacher.

He said he couldn’t say much more due to it being a personnel matter.

There’s no information at this point about why the students were locked in the locker room.

KDKA-TV News has reached out to Allegheny County Police and is waiting to hear back.

