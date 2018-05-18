Story Hoodline — Whether you’re house hunting or not, sometimes it can be entertaining to look at a luxury real estate listing to see what life could be like if money were no object. So what exactly does the high-grade end of Pittsburgh’s rental market look like these days — and what amenities, room count and square footage might someone get, given these astronomical prices?

We scanned local listings in Pittsburgh via rental website Zumper to discover the city’s most posh listings.

Here are the city’s select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

6031 Walnut St., #6 (Shadyside)

Right off the bat, salivate over this gigantic condo over at 6031 Walnut St. in Shadyside. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Pittsburgh is about $1,433/month, this place is currently priced at $6,500/month. Why so high-priced?

The condo features marble flooring, custom cabinetry, granite countertops, a walk-in closet, a kitchen island, a wine cooler and stainless steel appliances. The residence also offers a two-car garage and outdoor space. Inhabiting this voluminous rental is a human-only thing: cats and dogs aren’t permitted.

According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

54 Waterfront Drive (Herrs Island)

Moving on, check out this impressive single-family home over at 54 Waterfront Drive in Herrs Island. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. This spot is currently going for $3,900/month.

The home features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, two decks, a kitchen island, wooden cabinetry, a porch, a breakfast bar, a fireplace and garage parking. As fashionable as this house might appear, pets are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location isn’t very walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)

6111 Fifth Ave. (Shadyside)

Next, take a look at this residence situated at 6111 Fifth Ave. in Shadyside. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Pittsburgh is approximately $1,200/month, this spot is currently priced at $2,905/month.

Apartment amenities include a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, large windows and a kitchen island. Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. Cats and dogs are not welcome in this top-of-the-line rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.