Curious just how far your dollar goes in Pittsburgh?

We’ve rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Pittsburgh with a budget of $800/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1136 N. Euclid Ave., #3 (Highland Park)

Listed at $800/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1136 N. Euclid Ave.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and outdoor space. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here. The unit features central heating, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry and built-in storage features.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

120 Shady Ave. (Shadyside)

Next, there’s this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode located at 120 Shady Ave. It’s also listed for $800/month.

In the apartment, there are a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, a decorative fireplace, a dishwasher and closet space. Animals are not permitted.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a “walker’s paradise,” is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

225 Stratford Ave. (Friendship)

Here’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 225 Stratford Ave. that’s going for $800/month.

For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. The apartment offers carpeted floors, generous storage space, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. A common area, secured entry and on-site laundry are offered as building amenities.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a “walker’s paradise,” is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1535 Hoff St., #1 (Troy Hill)

Next, there’s this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 1535 Hoff St. It’s listed for $795/month.

In the unit, look for hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen, wooden cabinetry, ceiling fans and a breakfast bar. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, isn’t particularly bikeable and has good transit options.

5860 Forward Ave. (Squirrel Hill South)

Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that’s located at 5860 Forward Ave. It’s also listed for $795/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. Pets are not permitted. The apartment features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a stove, wooden cabinetry and large windows.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

