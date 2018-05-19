Filed Under:Brighton Heights, Local TV, SWAT

BRIGHTON HEIGHTS (KDKA) — Reports of a man with a gun prompted a SWAT situation in Brighton Heights on Saturday evening, but the gun ended up being a fake.

The incident started just after 8 p.m. on Brighton Woods Road.

Police and SWAT were called to the baseball fields by the Jack Stack Pool for a report of a man who was suicidal and had a weapon to his head.

Multiple police vehicles blocked the intersection of Benton Avenue and Brighton Woods Road.

The man surrendered around 9 p.m. and was taken into custody.

Pittsburgh Police Commander Jason Lando says the gun was not real and the man will be taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

There will not be any charges filed at this time.

