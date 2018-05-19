Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MONESSEN, Pa. (AP) – A western Pennsylvania mother has been ordered to trial in the death of one of her twin daughters who authorities allege was given a fatal dose of allergy medicine.

The (Uniontown) Herald-Standard reports that a district judge ruled Friday that there was enough evidence for 30-year-old Ashley Gallatin to be tried in Westmoreland County Court on involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment charges.

Police say 16-month-old Emily was found unresponsive Dec. 2 at Gallatin’s home about 25 miles south of Pittsburgh. Gallatin said she gave the child what she believed to be Tylenol but a toxicology report indicated death was due to an antihistamine ingredient.

Defense attorney Michael Garofalo asked whether a Miranda warning was issued at the scene and was told that Gallatin wasn’t in police custody then.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)