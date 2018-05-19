Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Folks all around Pittsburgh were in the royal wedding spirit Saturday morning, gathering to watch as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said their vows.

Some flocked to Rivers Casino on the North Shore to attend a traditional English breakfast and see a queenly royal family member lookalike.

“I loved it! I thought it was amazing. It was different than the weddings of the past,” Angela Francis, of Chippewa, said. “I watched William and Kate’s wedding and that was much more traditional. This one definitely broke free of tradition, which I thought was great.”

They watched the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the big screen and snapped photos alongside a cardboard cutout of Prince Harry.

Queen Elizabeth herself even made an appearance!

Well, not really.

“I’m here to support all of you yanks who have such an obsession with us. We quite like it you know. One does like to be obsessed over,” Queen Elizabeth impersonator Holly Ferris said. “You know I find it rather endearing, especially the fact that my future granddaughter-in-law, Miss Sparkle — Miss Markle, Meghan; she Markles and sparkles, she sparkles and she Markles — that she is a yank also.”

There was more pomp and circumstance over at the Carnegie Science Center.

“They’re wearing crowns, they have great hats,” Chad Hunter with the Science Center said. “They’re getting to drink tea and crumpets and take selfies with Prince Harry.”