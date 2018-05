Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH CONNELLSVILLE (KDKA) — A pedestrian was struck by a train in Fayette County on Saturday.

It happened around 2:40 p.m. near the Turtle Rock section of the Youghiogheny River below Baldridge Avenue.

South Connellsville Police say the Fayette County coroner was called to the scene.

Further details have not yet been released.

