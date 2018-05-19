Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PENN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two men and two young girls were injured when a truck overturned onto a car late Saturday morning.

It happened just after 11 a.m. at Route 8 and Dinnerbell Road in Penn Township.

The Butler Eagle reports that 30-year-old Shawn Kepple, of Manorville in Armstrong County, lost control of his tanker truck, causing the vehicle to overturn onto a Camaro that was stopped at a traffic light.

The driver of the Camaro — 46-year-old Kevin Koontz, of Mars — reportedly suffered moderate to serious injuries and was flown to a local hospital.

According to the Butler Eagle, his two daughters were also in the car. They suffered minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.