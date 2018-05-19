Filed Under:High School Shooting, J.J. Watt, Mass Shooting, Santa Fe High School

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HOUSTON (KDKA) — Ten people were killed Friday when a 17-year-old gunman opened fire at Santa Fe High School in Houston. But Houston Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt is offering to help families of the victims.

CBS Affiliate KHOU reports that Watt is offering to pay the funeral expenses for the 10 victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting.

Watt is close to the community of Houston, in 2017 he raised over $37 million for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch