PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Authorities say an 11-year-old boy riding a bicycle was struck and killed by a sport utility vehicle in south Philadelphia.

Police said the SUV was heading west at about 3 p.m. Friday and struck the northbound bicycle which was crossing the crosswalk.

Police said the 48-year-old woman driving the vehicle pulled to the side of the road to call 911 and then drove to the 3rd police district to report the accident.

Eleven-year-old Julian Angelucci was taken to Jefferson Medical Center and pronounced dead about a half-hour after the accident.

The accident is under investigation.

