NORTH BEND, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say one man was killed and his friend injured when a cougar attacked them during a morning mountain bike ride outside Seattle.

The cougar was later found up a tree near the dead man’s body, where agents for the state’s Fish and Wildlife police shot and killed it hours after the Saturday attack, the Seattle Times reported.

The names of neither man were immediately released.

The injured man was in satisfactory condition at a hospital. Authorities say the cougar initially attacked him before running away. Moments later, it returned with deadly results.

Rich Beausoleil, the state’s bear and cougar specialist, says it was only the second fatality in Washington state in the last 94 years.

