MOSES LAKE, Wash. (KDKA) — If the cops are looking for you, maybe don’t post on their Facebook page to brag that you’re getting away.

The Moses Lake Police Department says 19-year-old Kayla Irizarry, a “prolific felon,” was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for a traffic stop on May 4. Officers had no reason to detain her, so she was allowed to leave the scene.

Officers later found a purse containing Irizarry’s ID and a pistol, which she’s not legally allowed to possess as a felon. Police say they were unable to relocate and arrest Irizarry.

Police posted about the incident on the Moses Lake Police Department Facebook page, asking anyone who saw Irizarry to contact police.

“We would be happy to take her back to jail again,” the post said.

Irizarry began responding to some comments on the post herself.

“Here’s a hint of where I’m at: Not in jail,” she wrote.

Police say early Saturday morning, officers “using covert investigative techniques” set up a meeting with Irizzary through social media.

When Irizzary showed up, she realized she had been set up and tried to make a run for it.

She was quickly caught and taken into custody on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of heroin.

