OTTER CREEK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Mercer County man was killed in a crash early Sunday morning.

It happened around midnight on Hadley Road in Otter Creek Township.

Pennsylvania State Police say 57-year-old Harry Ralph Neal, of Hadley, Pa., was traveling alone when he got into a crash.

Neal sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, Neal wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The cause of the crash has not been released.