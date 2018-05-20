Filed Under:Josh Harrison, Pittsbugh Pirates

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Josh Harrison will return to the lineup Sunday after missing time from an injury.

Harrison was hit by a pitch and broke his hand last month but has spent time recovering and making a few rehab appearances.

Before his injury, Harrison had a .263 batting average.

