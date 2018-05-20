Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Josh Harrison will return to the lineup Sunday after missing time from an injury.
Harrison was hit by a pitch and broke his hand last month but has spent time recovering and making a few rehab appearances.
Before his injury, Harrison had a .263 batting average.
