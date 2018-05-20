Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (KDKA) — A Kentucky man could be sentenced to 400 years in prison on child porn charges, and one official says that’s not enough.

An investigation was launched after a family member of 37-year-old James Armes told a deputy that there were pornographic images of children on Armes’ phone.

When Armes was arrested, authorities found videos of him sexually abusing a 10-month-old child. Upon further investigation, federal authorities found he was in possession of more child porn.

Armes was indicted by a federal grand jury on multiple counts of production, distribution and possession of child pornography. He was also indicted by a Grayson County grand jury on multiple counts of sexual abuse and sodomy.

If found guilty on each count, Armes faces up to 400 years in federal prison and an additional 40 years to life on the Grayson County indictments.

“The images on his phone were some of the most vile and disgusting images we have ever had to view. Monsters like James Armes should NEVER be allowed to walk our streets again,” Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins said in a release.

The release was posted to Facebook along with the hashtags #400YearsIsNotEnough and #ScumOfTheEarth.