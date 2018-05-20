Filed Under:Local TV, New Castle, Rollover Crash

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — A woman was trapped in an overturned SUV for about half an hour after a crash in New Castle on Sunday.

It happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Wilmington Road at West Leisure Avenue.

The crash involved two vehicles. Police aren’t sure who was at fault, but one vehicle crashed into a pole and an SUV flipped onto its roof.

(Photo Credit: Joe Sobczak)

According to New Castle Fire Department Assistant Chief Michael Petrone, a woman was trapped in the SUV for about half an hour. Firemen had to use jacks and straps to stabilize the vehicle so she could be removed safely.

She was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. A man was also in the SUV with her. He was not injured.

The people who were in the vehicle that crashed into the pole were checked out at the scene, but refused medical treatment.

The crash is under investigation.

