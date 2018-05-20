Filed Under:North Carolina, Rain

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (CBS) — Part of a North Carolina highway looked more like a waterfall after heavy rain over the weekend.

Alena Stair captured video showing part of Highway 221 near Blowing Rock. The road appears to have crumbled away and rain water is rushing over the edge of the cracked road and down the hill.

Stair told CBS News that the culverts were redone over the summer to prevent flooding, but it doesn’t appear to be working because the pipes are now blocked and the water is running over.

