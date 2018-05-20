Filed Under:Celebrity Death, Obituary, Patricia Morison

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Broadway and Hollywood star Patricia Morison has died at age 103.

Publicist Harlan Boll says Morison died of natural causes at her home in Los Angeles on Sunday.

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 24: Actress Patricia Morison attends the 2014 Broadway Backwards afterparty at John’s on March 24, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Morison acted in films alongside Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn, originated the role of an overemotional diva in the Broadway musical “Kiss Me, Kate” and starred on stage opposite Yul Brynner in “The King and I.”

She was often cast as the femme fatale or villain, including the mastermind in 1946’s “Dressed to Kill” who sparred with Sherlock Holmes, played by Basil Rathbone.

Portrait of actress Patricia Morison at a reception for her play ‘Kiss Me Kate’, at the London Coliseum, January 26th 1951. (Photo by Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images)

Her other films included “Danger Woman” and “Tarzan and the Huntress.”

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

