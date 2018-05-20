Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH OAKLAND (KDKA) — Two people were sent to the hospital after a fire broke out at a South Oakland apartment late Sunday night.

It started around 10:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of Ward Street.

Crews were called to the scene for a report of heavy smoke coming from the basement of an apartment building.

A total of two people were sent to the hospital.

One victim suffered burns, and one victim was being treated for smoke inhalation. Both were reported to be in stable condition. One of the victims was found lying in front of the building when firefighters arrived.

The fire escalated to three alarms as crews were on the scene.

According to Pittsburgh Fire Bureau Chief Darryl Jones, four people were believed to be living in the building. Jones says he believes the apartment was mostly student housing.

The fire was reported to be almost under control just before 11:30 p.m.

“[Trying to fight a basement fire is] kinda like trying to fight a fire in the oven, but it’s not something that we’re not used to doing and we handled it pretty well,” Jones said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

