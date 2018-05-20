Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A woman fell from the top of a waterfall in Lawrence County on Sunday evening.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. in McConnells Mill State Park in Slippery Rock Township.

According to officials, a 30-year-old woman from the Avalon area went to the top of Kildoo Falls to take pictures then slipped and fell about 30 feet.

A witness said the woman appeared to have a head wound.

It took crews less than 30 minutes to rescue her. The victim was unconscious but breathing.

She was flown to a local hospital.

Officials stress that park visitors should stay on the trails for safety.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details