Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BRACKENRIDGE (KDKA) — Fire crews were sent to the scene of a large fire in Brackenridge on Monday afternoon.

Smoke and flames have been pouring from a house in the 800 block of 7th Avenue.

It started just before 4:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported at this point, and no one was believed to be trapped inside.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details