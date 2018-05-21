Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A cab driver whose taxi jumped a Pittsburgh curb on St. Patrick’s Day last year, killing one pedestrian and injuring another person, has been sentenced to four to eight years in prison.

Sixty-one-year-old Dale Dern of Bulger pleaded guilty Monday to vehicular homicide while driving under the influence and aggravated assault in the downtown crash that killed 55-year-old Jaafar Bey of Carnegie.

Police say Dern told them he steered hard to avoid another car that ran a red light, but video inside the car showed the defendant falling out of the driver’s seat while making a sharp turn.

Prosecutors in Allegheny County said his blood-alcohol content was 0.114 percent, more than the state’s 0.08 percent limit for drivers.

