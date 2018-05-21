Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A dump truck and another vehicle collided Monday afternoon in Westmoreland County, reportedly trapping one person and shutting down a road.

The crash was first reported around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Route 366 and Dolly Lane in Washington Township.

According to emergency dispatchers, at least one person became trapped in the wreckage and crews were working to free that person.

The two-lane road has been shut down.

There’s no word yet on the condition of the person who was trapped, how long the road will be blocked or what caused the crash.

