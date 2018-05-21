Filed Under:Zachary Kass-Gerji

GIBSONIA, Pa. (KDKA) — A family struck by cancer is giving back to others who area also facing the disease.

The family of Zachary Kass-Gerji held a fundraising event Sunday at The Clubhouse and Gibsonia. Money will go toward Make-A-Wish.

Zachary recently died from cancer, but before his death, he had his fulfilled and got to swim with dolphins in The Bahamas.

zachary dolphins 3 Family Gives Back With Fundraiser For Make A Wish

Photo Credit: Deborah Kass-Gerji

“It was the first time in 20 months I saw that kid smile,” said Zachary’s mother, Deborah. “It was wonderful. He had a great time, and the first thing he said to me when we got back was, ‘We need to do this so another kid can do it, Mom.'”

Sunday’s event raised around $12,000 for Make-A-Wish.

