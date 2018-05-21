Filed Under:Hiring, Local TV, McDonald's, Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’re looking for a summertime job, McDonald’s is gearing up to hire thousands of employees across Pennsylvania for the season.

McDonald’s says they expire to hire about 10,000 restaurant employees in Pennsylvania alone.

The fast food chain says new employees will be eligible for the company’s Archways To Opportunity education program by the end of the season. The program offers the opportunity to earn a high school diploma, receive tuition assistance for college courses and more.

At least a dozen McDonald’s locations within 5 miles of Downtown Pittsburgh have open positions.

Those interested in applying can visit McDonalds.com/careers for more details.

