PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in custody after he led police on a high-speed car chase and a foot chase Sunday afternoon.

Green Tree Police say they pulled over Anthony Beavers on Noblestown Road for a traffic violation, but Beavers then took off at a high rate of speed.

Beavers crashed into a concrete barrier, and both he and his passenger got out of the car and started running.

Officers caught up to Beavers and took him into custody. The passenger was not caught.

Beavers was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Drugs and money were found in the vehicle.