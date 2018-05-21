Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH VERSAILLES TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A child has been reported missing in North Versailles Township.

Police say 8-year-old Christopher Ramos hasn’t been seen for almost three hours. He was last seen around 4:15 p.m. at a home in the 300 block of Lloyd Avenue.

Ramos is 4-feet tall and between 55 and 60 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a blue polo shirt and black shoes.

Anyone who sees Ramos or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 412-823-1111 or call 911.