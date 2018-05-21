Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Guests at the Pittsburgh Zoo will be able to get a bird’s eye view of animals in their habitats on a new zipline attraction.

Guests will zip along a 170-foot flight over giant anteaters, capybaras and pygmy hippos in the zoo’s Jungle Odyssey section.

From 25 feet in the air, you’ll be able to see the elephants, giraffes and cheetahs in the African Savanna, as well as gorillas in the Tropical Forest.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium)

The zipline will be open all summer starting Saturday, May 26. The last chance to take a ride is Labor Day weekend.

Riders must be over the age of 6 and weigh between 60 and 250 pounds.

The Zoo says additional fees apply, but they have not released an exact cost.

You can find more information here: pittsburghzoo.org/Event-Zipline

