Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (KDKA) — A police officer saved the life of an unborn fawn after a pregnant doe was hit by a vehicle.

Robert Lagonera, an animal control officer in New Jersey, says he was called around 3:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of a deer that had been struck and killed. The caller said the unborn fawn was still moving inside the doe.

A Washington Township Police officer arrived on the scene and performed an emergency C-section on the deceased doe. The officer was able to save one of the two fawns.

Lagonera then took the fawn home to dry it off and get it warm. He’s working to get the fawn the care it needs.

It was a busy morning for both Lagonera and the Washington Township officer. Both were called a short time later to capture a horse that had gotten loose.