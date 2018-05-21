Filed Under:Royal Wedding

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/CNN) — As if you couldn’t love the royal family any more than you already do.

Some of the flowers from Saturday’s royal wedding were given to a London hospice care facility.

Saint Joseph’s Hospice took to Facebook on Sunday to announce the donation, complete with a photo of 89-year-old Pauline Clayton enjoying the flowers.

The facility sent out a gracious thank you to the newlyweds, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Saint Joseph’s also expressed its gratitude to florist Philippa Craddock.

She used some flowers including some picked from the Crown Estate and Windsor Great Park.

The floral arrangements carried a symbolic significance.

They included white garden roses and forget-me-nots, favorites of Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana.

