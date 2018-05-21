Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Charges have been filed in connection to an April incident involving a pedestrian getting hit by a motorcycle.

It happened on April 21 on the South Side. A motorcyclist struck a pedestrian and crashed, causing the operator, 20-year-old Giovanni DeMarzo, and his passenger to be thrown to the ground.

The pedestrian told police he was crossing the street when he was struck by the motorcycle. He suffered some cuts and bruises.

DeMarzo and his female passenger, who was not wearing a helmet, were thrown from the bike in the crash. The passenger suffered critical injuries and required surgery.

The complaint says she told police she ran into DeMarzo, who she has known since middle school, while she was out with her cousins. He invited her to take a ride with him on his bike. When she asked if he had been drinking, he said he had not.

The passenger said DeMarzo offered her his helmet, but after they started driving, he stopped and asked her to give it back because the wind was bothering his eyes.

After the crash, DeMarzo allegedly got back on his bike and tried to get away as an officer told him to stop, but the motorcycle stalled. The officer kicked the motorcycle over to stop DeMarzo from leaving and took him into custody.

DeMarzo was taken to a local hospital to be checked out. He later agreed to a breathalyzer test and was found to have a blood alcohol content level of .163.

Charges were just filed on Friday.

The District Attorney’s office says cameras are also said to have captured the crash and that video evidence is expected to be used in court.

DeMarzo has not yet been arrested.