MILWAUKEE (CBS) – A man who was apparently annoyed by a suspicious package investigation by Milwaukee police and the bomb squad decided to take matters into his own hands, and quickly found that wasn’t such a good idea.

The package in question, a black backpack, was found on top of an electrical box in the area of W. Wisconsin Avenue and reported to police around 7 a.m., WTMJ-TV reports. Police hadn’t yet opened it when the man made his move.

Video footage shot by the station shows the man quickly riding up to the backpack on a bike, getting off, opening the bag, and emptying out the contents, which consisted of clothes, a cylindrical container resembling a water bottle, and other assorted items.

He throws up his hands and walks away, but doesn’t see officers running up from behind and tackling him to the ground, resulting in unknown injuries.

He was later treated by paramedics.

Milwaukee police haven’t said what charges the man is facing.

[H/T WTMJ-TV]