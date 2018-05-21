Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — It’s a beautiful private country club: The Wildwood Golf Club in Hampton.

It’s members only, of course, although its website invites the public to consider the venue for weddings and special events.

But Rebecca Gaynier, of Allison Park, says there’s a catch.

“I’ve never have been treated this way in my life,” she told KDKA money editor Jon Delano on Monday.

Last Friday, Gaynier and three other women took part in a parent-organized fundraising golf outing at Wildwood for the Providence Heights Alpha School, an independent Catholic pre-k through 8 school.

But at the conclusion of the golf scramble, says Gaynier, the women were not allowed in the club’s men’s grille where the food, drinks and prizes were available.

“All the awards and everything taking place in there, but we’re not allowed in,” recalled Gaynier.

Gaynier posted her objections on Facebook, saying her female foursome included Alpha School’s principal and a teacher, who were similarly discriminated against.

On Facebook, Gaynier wrote, “The booster group happily took our fees, but failed to mention that we would not be allowed in for all the festivities. WOMEN WERE NOT ALLOWED IN. We were treated as outcasts.”

“We weren’t allowed in either, and it was just shocking and disappointing,” said Gaynier.

Neither the Providence Heights Alpha School nor the country club would have any comment to make about this incident, but one of the participants told KDKA she hoped there was going to be a resolution, an effort to make sure that this never happens again.

Gaynier agrees, saying the parent organizers should never have used a country club that discriminates against women in its facilities.

“I would love for a public apology to come forth from the parent volunteers that put this event on and Wildwood Country Club,” she said. “No one should ever have to experience what we experienced there.”

Now again, KDKA reached out to both the Wildwood Golf Club and the Alpha School to get their side of the story.

But officials at both refused to comment.