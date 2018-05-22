Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today was the first day of Steelers Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and it was the first chance Ben Roethlisberger and new quarterback Mason Rudolph had a chance to spend some time together.

Roethlisberger even offered Rudolph some tips during practice.

“We’re in meetings and stuff and try to help him out with a couple things I saw out there,” Roethlisberger said.

Big Ben noticed Rudolph threw it pretty hard at Rosie Nix and told him, “That every throw doesn’t have to be the hardest throw you make. You don’t have to put every throw on guys’ chests. That’s a great opportunity to just have a nice easy touch pass.”

Roethlisberger was critical of the Steelers a few weeks ago on his radio show after the team drafted Rudolph. He thought the Steelers could have drafted a player that could help them win now.

Roethlisberger also said during that radio interview, “If [Rudolph] asks me a question, I might just have to point to the playbook.”

Today, Roethlisberger took a different approach, telling reporters after practice, “I think people took some things I said into a context that I was going to be mean or rude or whatever. That was not it at all. If you listen to the whole conversation, it was said in jest and laughing and having fun. I’ve never been the type to be rude or mean to other quarterbacks. You could ask [Landry Jones]. I’ve had a lot of quarterbacks come through here that are younger than me that I’ve tried to help any way that I can. So, I’ll continue to do that.”

Roethlisberger hasn’t had a chance to spend much time with Rudolph so far, but thought he did really well today.

“He’s got a big arm. He overthrew [Antonio Brown]. I thought he seems to understand the offense. He seems to not have any issues in the huddle,” Roethlisberger said.

He went on to say he wants to play three to five more years, but will continue to evaluate his health after every season.

“I’m going to take it one year at a time, but just feeling like what you have left in the tank,” he said.