HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) – Bishops for six Catholic dioceses have agreed to “make public” the findings of a grand jury investigation into widespread sexual abuse in the Catholic Church.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said bishops in the Harrisburg and Greensburg dioceses reversed their positions Monday and agreed to the release of the grand jury’s findings.

Shapiro has met with several bishops of the six dioceses over the last week, announcing their cooperation as they have agreed not to block the release of the findings likely in June. Announcements that the bishops from Erie, Allentown, Scranton and Pittsburgh had agreed were made throughout last week.

The investigation has already led to the arrests of at least two priests. Rev. John Sweeney, 74, was arrested last July. The charges against stem from alleged abuse that took place while Sweeney was pastor at St. Margaret Mary Church in Lower Burrell. Sweeney is now retired.

Rev. David Poulson, 64, is accused of sexually abusing at least two boys over four decades in the Diocese of Erie. Poulson allegedly made one of them say confession after the alleged assaults.

