PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are warning residents in Whitehall after a bear was spotted Monday night.

The Whitehall Borough Police Department posted a photo of the bear on Facebook.

They say the bear was spotted in the 3200 block of Woodridge Drive.

According to residents the bear took a few minutes to sample a salt lick and scraps from a wildlife feeder before continuing on his way.

Officers say bear sightings are rare in Whitehall but they do happen from time to time.

They posted some information from the Pennsylvania Game Commission on what to do if you encounter a bear.

—Make some noise to alert the bear of your presence.

—Back away slowly while facing the bear so you always know where the bear is and how it’s reacting.

—Remain calm while moving away; avoid sudden movements and talk to help the bear keep track of your retreat. Never run because it may prompt the bear to give chase.

They also tell residents that people often attract the bears by providing a food source.