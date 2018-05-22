Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (KDKA) – A Massachusetts man is facing charges after he allegedly beat his dog with a baseball bat because it ate his Whopper sandwich.

According to CBS Boston, Dartmouth Police were called about the attack, which happened inside a car on Friday.

Officers found the vehicle and after an investigation they arrested 50-year-old Gregory Ostiguy.

The dog was taken to an area veterinarian. It suffered non-life threatening injuries in the attack.

According to a Providence Journal report, Ostiguy became angry after the dog ate his sandwich. The report said he is a former Marine who suffers from PTSD.

Ostiguy is now facing animal cruelty charges.