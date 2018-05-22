Comments
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (KDKA) – A Massachusetts man is facing charges after he allegedly beat his dog with a baseball bat because it ate his Whopper sandwich.
According to CBS Boston, Dartmouth Police were called about the attack, which happened inside a car on Friday.
Officers found the vehicle and after an investigation they arrested 50-year-old Gregory Ostiguy.
The dog was taken to an area veterinarian. It suffered non-life threatening injuries in the attack.
According to a Providence Journal report, Ostiguy became angry after the dog ate his sandwich. The report said he is a former Marine who suffers from PTSD.
Ostiguy is now facing animal cruelty charges.