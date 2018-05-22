SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — State police are hoping the public can help them identify four men accused of stealing more than $100 in beer from a Sheetz in Indiana County.

The theft happened at the Sheetz on State Route 22 in Burrell Township in the early morning hours of March 24.

According to state police, the men got away with two 12-packs of Budweiser and five 30-packs of Corona. Altogether, it totaled $120.33.

Investigators say the men got into a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee and fled.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the theft is asked to call the State Police Barracks in Indiana County.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

