ONTARIO (KDKA) — The incredible sights and sounds of two lynx staring each other down and shrieking at one another has gone viral.

The video was taken in near Kenora, Canada by a man and his girlfriend who were reportedly heading fishing.

The couple posted the video on Facebook and the video has gone viral.

Edward Trist and his girlfriend Nicole Lewis told Global News that they’ve been overwhelmed by all the attention the video has received.

The two cats wail at each other during the encounter, and even nearly headbutt a couple of times. At one point one of the cats swipes at the other.

“I think the most bizarre thing of it is the audio, the sounds they made,” Trist told Global News. “I’ve heard similar sounds, but just the action of the headbutting … it just really caught me off guard.”

