SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
Filed Under:Local TV, Lynx
Photo Credit: Global News

ONTARIO (KDKA) — The incredible sights and sounds of two lynx staring each other down and shrieking at one another has gone viral.

The video was taken in near Kenora, Canada by a man and his girlfriend who were reportedly heading fishing.

The couple posted the video on Facebook and the video has gone viral.

Edward Trist and his girlfriend Nicole Lewis told Global News that they’ve been overwhelmed by all the attention the video has received.

The two cats wail at each other during the encounter, and even nearly headbutt a couple of times. At one point one of the cats swipes at the other.

“I think the most bizarre thing of it is the audio, the sounds they made,” Trist told Global News. “I’ve heard similar sounds, but just the action of the headbutting … it just really caught me off guard.”

More from Global News here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch