PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A weather system has brought another round of storms to the Pittsburgh region tonight.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Lawrence, Mercer, Washington and Venango counties through 9 p.m. Parts of Ohio and West Virginia are also under the watch.

The National Weather Service also issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Allegheny, Beaver and Washington counties until 7:30 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Bethel Park PA, Baldwin PA, McKeesport PA until 8:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/tnd5ubpsC9 — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) May 22, 2018

The storms will bring thunder, lightning and some small hail with them. Some flooding was being reported in parts of the area, including South Fayette.

KDKA Chief Meteorologist Jeff Verszyla says the storms are moving east to south east.

“It looks like the heaviest line of thunderstorms across southern Beaver County is going to move toward the city of Pittsburgh and points south,” he said. “While there will be rain for areas north; again, the heaviest line is probably going to move by from the city on south, between now and probably about 8 o’clock or 8:30.”

Verszyla says just about everyone can expect to see some wet weather tonight, but the good news is, after it moves out, we’re in for a stretch of sunshine.

“I think everyone is going to see some rain over the course of the next couple of hours. It looks like though by mid-evening, things will be winding down and then overnight tonight, showers are gone. Clouds will linger first thing [Wednesday] morning, but then they’ll break quickly. Clouds decrease, sunshine increases,” he said.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the changing weather conditions.