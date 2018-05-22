Filed Under:Sinkhole, The White House

WASHINGTON (CBS News) — A sinkhole has appeared on the White House’s North Lawn — which has naturally spawned jokes on the Internet.

The sinkhole, confirmed by groundskeepers, is just outside the office of White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley. The sinkhole, which groundskeepers remarked was smaller than they thought it might be, was roped off with cones and caution tape.

whitehousesinkhole Sinkhole Appears On White House Lawn

Photo Credit CBS News/Jacqueline Alemany

But, according to reporters who have observed it, it appears to be growing.

On Twitter, the hole’s appearance garnered jokes about the president’s “drain the swamp” slogan and that the sinkhole was actually a portal to another dimension.

Others joked about how close the hole is to the press briefing room.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch