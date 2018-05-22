WASHINGTON (CBS News) — A sinkhole has appeared on the White House’s North Lawn — which has naturally spawned jokes on the Internet.

The sinkhole, confirmed by groundskeepers, is just outside the office of White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley. The sinkhole, which groundskeepers remarked was smaller than they thought it might be, was roped off with cones and caution tape.

But, according to reporters who have observed it, it appears to be growing.

DRAIN THE SWAMP Sinkhole Appears in White House Lawn https://t.co/Dw117sH9Ux pic.twitter.com/Dgv5ULNZQg — Mark Higbee (@MarkHigbee) May 22, 2018

It's not like a growing sinkhole right outside the press briefing room at the White House has any existential meaning to it at all, right? — Jeff Urbanchuk (@jurbanchuk) May 22, 2018

On Twitter, the hole’s appearance garnered jokes about the president’s “drain the swamp” slogan and that the sinkhole was actually a portal to another dimension.

Others joked about how close the hole is to the press briefing room.